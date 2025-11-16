US Strike on Venezuela Seen as 'Imminent' as USS Gerald R. Ford Moves In, Trump Says Talks Open

A U.S. military attack on Venezuela is now "imminent," according to opposition leader and recent Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and a large U.S. strike group have taken up positions just off Venezuela's northern coastline.

The deployment — one of the most significant American military buildups in the Caribbean in years — has jolted the region and intensified fears that the long-brewing confrontation between Washington and the embattled regime of Nicolás Maduro may be nearing a decisive point.

Machado, who has long been at the forefront of Venezuela's pro-democracy movement, said over the weekend that "all indicators" now point toward a U.S. strike.

Calling the situation "grave," she said Venezuelans must prepare for a "final phase" in the country's struggle to end Maduro's authoritarian rule.

Machado, who won this year's Nobel Peace Prize, dedicated the award to former President Donald Trump, whose administration has dramatically escalated pressure on Maduro through sanctions, indictments, covert operations, and now, an overt military presence.

In a brief exchange with reporters Sunday night on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Trump suggested there may still be space for diplomacy.

"They would like to talk," Trump said, referring to Maduro's government.

The remark was widely interpreted as a temporary pause in what some U.S. officials have said privately could be an attack window opening within "the next 48 hours."

The conflicting signals underscore the volatile nature of the standoff.

While Trump has repeatedly said he remains wary of deploying U.S. ground forces, he has also approved an aggressive mix of naval, air, and intelligence operations "to counter narcotics terrorism" in the region — an official framing that masks what critics say is creeping regime-change planning.

Bloomberg reported Sunday that the U.S. plans to designate the Cartel de los Soles — which Washington alleges is led by Maduro and senior members of his inner circle — as a foreign terrorist organization.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement: "Based in Venezuela, the Cartel de los Soles is headed by Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking individuals of the illegitimate Maduro regime who have corrupted Venezuela's military, intelligence, legislature, and judiciary.

"Neither Maduro nor his cronies represent Venezuela's legitimate government."

The designation would mark one of the most sweeping escalations yet in Washington's campaign against Maduro.

U.S. officials have long accused the Venezuelan leader of overseeing extensive cocaine trafficking networks, using the military and intelligence services to facilitate shipments and laundering operations.

Maduro has denied all allegations.

According to defense officials and congressional briefings, the U.S. has surged significant military power to the Caribbean.

Key assets reportedly include:

-USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier

-A carrier air wing with strike fighters capable of deep-penetration operations

-Two guided-missile destroyers equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles

-An amphibious assault ship positioned for rapid insertion operations

-U.S. Air Force surveillance and electronic-warfare aircraft operating from regional bases

-Approximately 15,000 troops deployed across naval, marine, and special operations units

Pentagon planners say the mobilization is officially aimed at "counter-drug interdiction," though multiple officials acknowledge privately that the posture allows for rapid transition to offensive operations.

A detailed Politico report published this weekend reveals the Trump administration is now deliberating over "day-after" scenarios should Maduro fall — planning that insiders say is unusually advanced for a White House not known for long-range strategic thinking:

-Potential exile destinations for Maduro and top aides — Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, or Cuba among them

-The option of capturing Maduro and putting him on trial in the U.S. on narcotics-terrorism charges

-Which sanctions to lift on a post-Maduro government, and in what sequence

-Possible roles for the World Bank and IMF in reconstructing Venezuela's shattered economy

-Use of foreign private security firms to protect any new Venezuela leadership aligned with Washington

-Integrating Venezuela's opposition — particularly Machado's team — into post-conflict governance planning

The report noted that Trump's inner circle continues to insist publicly that its actions are solely aimed at "fighting drug cartels," not regime change.

But multiple officials familiar with the discussions told Politico that Trump's deployment of the Ford carrier — and authorization of CIA covert operations inside Venezuela — signal an intention to apply maximum pressure, potentially to the point of military confrontation.

Though Trump signaled a temporary diplomatic opening Sunday night, both U.S. and regional officials believe the window for Maduro to negotiate his own exit is closing fast.

American intelligence agencies remain in touch with figures inside Venezuela's military and ruling party, some of whom may be weighing defection.

For millions of Venezuelans facing deepening economic collapse, the coming days may mark the most consequential turning point since Maduro consolidated power in 2013.

Whether through negotiations, internal fracturing, or U.S. military action, the endgame appears to be approaching.

As one senior opposition figure put it: "The moment is here."