Lawmakers Probe Trump Admin on Drug Boat Strikes

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is demanding more answers from President Donald Trump's administration about ongoing U.S. military strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific.

The Hill reported that they also want more briefings and explanations for the legal rationale upon which the White House is relying.

Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Don Bacon, R-Neb., Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, are asking the administration to clarify the legal basis for the strikes.

They also want to know if the White House plans to ask Congress for authorization and whether those targeted posed a threat to the United States.

The lawmakers asked what process the military is using to verify the targets.

"We strongly support the effort to reduce the flow of narcotics into this country," they wrote. "This effort, like every action the United States military takes, must be done within the legal, moral and ethical framework that sets us apart from our adversaries."

The members requested another classified briefing for the House Armed Services Committee.

"Cartels often force low-income individuals into maritime smuggling through threats or deception," they wrote. "What evidence confirms that those killed were cartel operatives, rather than coerced, deceived, or trafficked civilians?"

They also asked, "What review mechanisms exist to investigate and assess strikes. Will Congress receive post-strike identity verification and target assessment reports for every engagement?"

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the U.S. struck a drug-trafficking boat in the Eastern Pacific on Tuesday, killing two "narcoterrorists."

The U.S. military has conducted at least 16 strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels on both sides of South America, killing at least 66 people.

The strikes come as the Trump administration expands the U.S. military presence in the Southern Command region.

Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, said the strikes were carried out against "designated narcoterrorists, as affirmed by U.S. intelligence."

She said President Trump "will continue to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice while maintaining transparency."

The administration said the operations do not require separate congressional authorization because U.S. forces are not exposed to hostilities.

A senior administration official said most strikes are launched by unmanned systems from naval vessels in international waters.

The official said the Trump administration has been more forthcoming with Congress about the legal rationale than prior administrations.