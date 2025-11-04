WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pete hegseth | caribbean | drug trafficking | boat | narco-terrorists | military | strike

Hegseth Reports Fresh Lethal Strike on Drug-Trafficking Vessel

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 09:30 PM EST

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reported Tuesday evening that U.S. forces conducted a military strike in the Eastern Pacific targeting a vessel suspected of drug trafficking, killing two individuals described as "narco-terrorists."

"Today, at the direction of President [Donald] Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO)," Hegseth posted on X.

Hegseth said the strike was carried out in international waters after intelligence confirmed the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route and carrying a shipment of narcotics.

The Trump administration has faced scrutiny over the legality of such strikes and has argued the U.S. is in an "armed conflict" with Latin American drug cartels linked to the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro regime.

U.S. military operations targeting drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean have now resulted in 67 deaths and the destruction of 17 boats across 16 strikes, according to CNN.

Hegseth confirmed that two male "narco-terrorists" were killed in Tuesday's strike and that no U.S. forces were harmed.

Department of War policy officials met with the House Armed Services Committee last week to respond to bipartisan congressional requests for greater legal justification for recent lethal strikes.

The White House has maintained that lethal military strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific do not constitute "hostilities" that would trigger congressional approval under the War Powers Resolution.

"We will find and terminate EVERY vessel with the intention of trafficking drugs to America to poison our citizens," said Hegseth.

"Protecting the homeland is our TOP priority. NO cartel terrorist stands a chance against the American military," Hegseth concluded.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reported Tuesday evening that U.S. forces conducted a military strike in the Eastern Pacific targeting a vessel suspected of drug trafficking, killing two individuals described as "narco-terrorists."
pete hegseth, caribbean, drug trafficking, boat, narco-terrorists, military, strike
282
2025-30-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 09:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved