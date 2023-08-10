×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anheuser-busch | bud light | beer | mulvaney

Anheuser-Busch Heir to Newsmax: I Want to 'Make Bud Light Great Again'

By    |   Thursday, 10 August 2023 11:21 AM EDT

Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch says he’d like to “make Bud Light great again” by purchasing the business to “help get them out of this hole” following the beer giant’s advertising blowback with transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney, which has cost the company about $395 million in lost U.S. sales.

“They’re gonna have to do something drastic in order to change the tide that’s rolling with them right now,” Busch told Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” Wednesday.

“I think I could make Bud Light great again, to tell you the truth.”

Bud Light sales dropped 29.5% during the week ended July 29 since its tie-up with Mulvaney on April 1, according to data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting. Revenue has taken a nearly $400 million hit since the backlash started.

“I think what AB InBev has done has turned off a big portion of the population with their advertising,” Busch told Newsmax.

“You know, let’s face it, the Dylan Mulvaney advertising was controversial, it was something people didn’t relate to, and it was definitely a political agenda that was shoved down people’s throats. And so, the people that drink beer, especially the Bud Light drinkers, didn’t relate to advertising like that and it just turned them off and because it’s so political today, you know, it’s just something that I don’t know if AB’s ever gonna recover from.”

He added: “I don’t think they’ve been in the heartland of this country where you have your farmers, your blue-collar workers who enjoy a Bud Light after work, and they don’t understand that these people, including me at my age, I don’t really understand the whole gender identity thing. The whole transgender thing. I don’t really understand it.

“I’m not against it, but do we want that on our beer cans? Not really. That’s not something that we can relate to, that most people that drink Bud Light can relate to, and these people that are running the company now, they bring in these very woke, liberal college kids and put them to work in the marketing department and they come up with advertising like this.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch says he'd like to "make Bud Light great again" by purchasing the business to "help get them out of this hole" following the beer giant's advertising blowback with transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney, which has cost the company about...
anheuser-busch, bud light, beer, mulvaney
398
2023-21-10
Thursday, 10 August 2023 11:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved