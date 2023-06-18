Anheuser-Busch to Pay Bud Light Distributors

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, has unveiled a strategy to address the decline in sales caused by an ongoing customer boycott, according to CNN.

In a statement written by CEO Brendan Whitworth, the company announced plans to offer financial aid to beer distributors and launch a new advertising campaign for Bud Light in the upcoming week.

The recent controversy surrounding Bud Light erupted after a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, resulting in a significant sales drop of approximately 25% compared to the previous year. As a result, Bud Light lost its top-selling position to Modelo Especial in May.

Anheuser-Busch will provide financial support with reimbursements ranging from 20 cents to 50 cents per case for distributors. A group of Anheuser-Busch wholesalers expressed gratitude for the assistance, acknowledging the challenging period they had faced.