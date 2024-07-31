Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Federal Govt 'Way Off Base'

The federal government is "way off base" and out of control, which is why Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are such "attractive candidates to the American people," said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Ky.

"No, they're way off base," Harris told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" Wednesday when asked whether he was proud of the federal government.

"They've centralized all the power, basically, that's why Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance are so attractive candidates to the American people," he added.

"The American people realize the government is way out of control. It's time to pull back on the reins, and certainly Kamala Harris is not going to do that."

On taxpayers' frustration with government spending, Harris told Newsmax: "If we do a continuing resolution, it ought to be until the — hopefully — the Trump presidency next year, when we can use the power of the purse to rein in government control.

"Otherwise, we're going to get another year of, again, an unbridled government power grab by the FBI, the DOD, and others."

