Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Public Sees Right Through WH Deception on Biden

The public knows that the White House is not telling the truth about President Joe Biden's mental condition, Rep. Andy Harris told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Maryland Republican, who is co-chair of the GOP Doctor's Caucus, told "Wake Up America" that "the American people see right through [these lies]. That's why the polling looks the way it does now and that's why the Democrats are in free fall."

Remarking on the fact that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continues to push the story that Biden had a cold during the presidential debate two weeks after his dismal performance, Harris said "you can actually get over a cold, you can't get over dementia," noting that the fact is, unfortunately, that it is "a permanent change in your brain."

Harris also reacted to reports in the media that Biden has staff members to deal with a crisis if it happens late at night when the president is much less effective. The congressman commented that this is "very concerning, because I did not see his staff [members'] names on the ballot four years ago. The fact of the matter is that you vote for president, you don't vote for staff. You vote for the individual."

Harris stressed that "Joe Biden is clearly not up to the task. He is probably not up to the task now, much less four years from now."

The congressman added that "I want every American to think about what they would think if that night of the debate, if one hour after the debate, some crisis broke out somewhere in the world and we had to depend on Joe Biden's stamina and intellect at that moment in time. I think everyone would agree that would be very dangerous for the United States."​

