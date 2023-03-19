×
Tags: andy biggs | trump | indictment | new york

Biggs to Newsmax: Left Tries to 'Disarm MAGA' With Trump Claims

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 19 March 2023 01:25 PM EDT

The potential of legal charges being filed against former President Donald Trump is about more than just him, it's about trying to "defuse and disarm the MAGA movement," Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Sunday. 

"The problem for them is it is such a political decision, and it has been denied by at least two other prosecutorial agencies," the Arizona Republican said during Newsmax's special coverage of Trump's announcement that he expects to be indicted this week on charges in connection with payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. 

Such charges, Biggs said, will only reveal to the American people that the "far left will stop at nothing."

"What that will do is it's going to embolden President Trump, but it's also going to embolden people who support him and sustain him, and not just whether it's him personally," said Biggs.

"It's also people who like the programs that Trump put in place," he added. "They may not have liked his personality, but they liked the programs that were in place. They liked everything that was going well about the economy, about the border being secure, about strength in the world. They liked that and what they're seeing is that the left is so utterly corrupt that they want to do anything to destroy this man and those who follow him and support him."

However, he said he thinks the media will use "some narrative" and "buzzwords like hush money," when the payments made to Stormy Daniels through Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, "was a legal settlement."

"I'm an attorney, and you have settlements all the time," he said. "They didn't call it hush money when Bill Clinton gave $850,000 to someone that he allegedly had relations with?"

But through the use of language, the media will try to attract people who would not ordinarily be paying attention, said Biggs.

"I can't blame them," he said. "They're living their lives. They want to live their lives, and they're now, they're trying to find out how they can make enough money to put food on the table and do the things that they normally would do."

But such charges against Trump are an "utter distraction from the failures of the Biden demonstration, and it's they think it's a win-win for the left, but it's not. It's going to actually embolden [supporters]." 

The potential of legal charges being filed against former President Donald Trump is about more than just him, it's about trying to "defuse and disarm the MAGA movement," Rep. Andy Biggs said on Newsmax Sunday.
Sunday, 19 March 2023 01:25 PM
