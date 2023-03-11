Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Trump Shouldn't 'Go Near That Grand Jury'

As former President Donald Trump faces a potential indictment stemming from another look at alleged hush-money payments for Stormy Daniels, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax said Trump should not appear before the grand jury, because it is a "ridiculous case" that has "already adjudicated in his favor three times."

"Personal view: I wouldn't go near that grand jury," Giuliani told "Saturday Report," stressing he is not currently serving as Trump's attorney, but saying he has decades of experience being a criminal prosecutor and ripping Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "I think I know what I'm talking about.

"You're a disgrace, Bragg, and your political party has become a fascist political party."

Democrats have not even been shy about not enforcing laws against violent criminals, while searching for crimes related to Trump and other political rivals, Giuliani told host Rita Cosby.

"Unbelievably political, the most political of all, and it shows that the Democratic Party has become the state police, because they're doing this all over the country," he said. "It's not just here. He's the worst, because he doesn't prosecute anybody else."

Giuliani said do not take his word for it. Take Bragg's.

"Alvin Bragg indicated the day he became district attorney that he's basically a criminal," Giuliani said. "That said he wouldn't follow his oath of office. He announced the whole group of crimes, virtually half the penal code, that he wouldn't prosecute, including armed robbery if the guy doesn't use his gun. He backed off that now as you bring a gun and you may get prosecuted. He has not prosecuted more cases than any district attorney that I can remember.

"He should be thrown out of office — thrown on day one, but we don't have a governor," Giuliani added. "Instead, we have a state that people are leaving in record numbers, and a police department that people are leaving in record numbers because this city is going back to the way it was before a Republican fixed it."

Ultimately, Bragg might indict Trump for something, but it will just make Trump stronger politically before 2024's presidential campaign kicks into full gear, according to Giuliani.

"I think we have to assume he will," Guiliani said. "I don't know his mind. It's a really dumb thing to do. There have to be people telling him: 'This is crazy, what you're doing. You don't prosecute people who try to murder people.'

"So I would say we have to assume he's going to prosecute," he concluded. "We have to assume it's going to make President Trump even more popular because the American people realize they're being prosecuted. The American people realize that to these upper crust, crooked, fascist, elite Democrats, we're all the people of East Palestine [Ohio]. That's who we are: We're the people you don't even talk about, you don't go to see."

