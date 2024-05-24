Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Border Vote a 'Political Ploy'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Friday the Senate's recent vote on a bill to secure the border was a sham.

"It's a political ploy to show Biden is doing something on the border when he's absolutely not," Biggs said on "National Report."

The legislation, negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, was already rejected by most Republicans in February when it was linked to a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other U.S. allies.

While a majority of Senate Democrats again supported the procedural vote to begin debate on the bill Thursday, the proposal failed, 43-50. When the proposal was brought up in February, a test vote failed 49-50, well short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

Not even some of the bill's primary authors, including Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., voted for Schumer's move.

Biggs said Republicans in the House have a bill that would detain or turn away illegal migrants, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., refuses to vote on it. Biggs said Schumer just wants to tie Republicans to former President Donald Trump.

"President Trump had the border under control when he was there and he'll bring it under control again," Biggs said. "If Mr. Schumer really wanted to have border security, he would bring that up and he would bring it to a vote. If it passes the administration would have to enforce the law and the border would become secure. Wouldn't that be a great campaign deal for Biden? They don't care about the border. It's all politics."

