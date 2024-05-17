Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Trump Trial Embarrassing

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., attended former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan on Thursday and told Newsmax the proceedings were embarrassing.

Biggs told "Newsline" on Friday that Trump appreciated the support he has received from members of Congress.

"He knows we were fighting for him in Congress," Biggs said. "A number of us want to see defunding of these rogue prosecutors."

Trump is charged with falsifying business records to cover a $130,000 payment his former attorney Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her quiet about an alleged affair. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of the indictment and has vehemently denied having an affair with Daniels.

Biggs said Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should not have brought the case to trial.

"What I saw in the courtroom is embarrassing," Biggs said.

Biggs said Cohen, who testified against Trump, is an admitted liar. Cohen served a three-year prison term after being convicted in 2018 on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress,

"I don't know a branch of government he hasn't lied to," Biggs said. "Cohen was exposed. This guy is so totally irredeemable. You can't trust him to be telling the truth. The other witness they are relying on is Stormy Daniels, the pornographic actress."

Biggs noted that Daniels has said multiple times she never had sex with Trump.

"It was a shakedown," Biggs said. "It's banana republic stuff."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com