John Browne to Newsmax: UK Election Could Pave Way for Farage as PM

Although the Labour Party is going to win the British election on Thursday, the election could pave the way for the Reform Party's leader, Nigel Farage, to become prime minister, John Browne told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Browne, a former member of Parliament and former adviser to Conservative British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, told "American Agenda" that the polls now are showing that Reform could win 18 seats in the House of Commons in what could be a "very, very dramatic election."

He explained that "would make it larger than the present Liberal Party, so assuring Nigel Farage of becoming a privy counselor and also, I think of leading the conservative parties in such a way that more people would split to him than will stay with the original Conservative Party and he will be well and truly on the road to being the future prime minster of England."

Browne called Farage an old friend, one who helped convince England to accept Brexit and an outstanding leader and a patriot, "which is why the establishment has tried to keep him out."

Browne conceded that the Socialists are going to have a majority anyway after this election, "but with the Reform Party splitting what was the conservative vote … they are going to cause mayhem and I think a major loss for the conservatives."

Browne emphasized, however, that "an 18-seat victory, if it happens, for Reform would be historic in creating a man from the backwoods, Nigel Farage, as a future prime minister and rightly so."

