Napolitano to Newsmax: Jury in N.Y. Case Likely Know Things Despite Cautions From Judge

By    |   Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:12 PM EDT

Members of the jury in Donald Trump's legal expense trial likely know things despite cautions from the judge, says former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano.

"How many times does a judge tell a jury, 'Don't watch television. Don't go to your computer. Don't download anything about the case. Don't read a newspaper article about the case.' They're human beings, and then the temptation to do that is overwhelming," Napolitano said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"Then the judge will say, Well, if you read this stuff, put it out of your mind. But I thought that Trump was actually quite astute in the comments he was making in the courthouse hallway because he never would have been able to make them from the stand.

"And [Trump lawyer] Todd Blanche would never have been able to make them in closing arguments. But by making those comments, he's able to get his version of, How unfair is this? How inappropriate is this? If my name were Donald Jones instead of Donald Trump, I wouldn't be here getting that into the minds of the jurors. Did they hear it? Did it sink in? It probably did. Will it affect the outcome of their deliberations? We'll find out soon enough," he added.

Trump's lawyers and Manhattan prosecutors made their final pitches Tuesday to jurors in Trump's New York hush money case, squaring off over the strength of the evidence and credibility of the prosecution's star witness.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday to decide if Trump had knowledge and intent to cover up Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to stop Democrats from tarnishing Trump's presidential campaign in the 2016 election. Trump says Daniels' story is a lie and that he's innocent of the charges.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 29 May 2024 09:12 PM
