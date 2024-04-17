Napolitano to Newsmax: All Jurors in Trump Case Likely Seated by Friday

All 18 jurors for Donald Trump's New York criminal trial will be seated by Friday, predicted former Judge Andrew Napolitano on Newsmax.

"I'm a little surprised, happily so, that they've seated seven jurors already," Napolitano told "National Report" on Wednesday.

"I thought this would take several weeks, but the judge and the lawyers are doing a pretty good job. We're one-third of the way there. We have to get to 18. That's 12 jurors and six alternates. I think they'll have that by Friday and then the fireworks will start."

The panelists already selected are an information technology worker, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and two lawyers.

Still, 11 more people still must be sworn in before opening statements begin as early as next week in the first criminal trial of a former commander in chief. It's a moment of reckoning for Trump, who has tried to put off his prosecutions until after the November election and casts himself as the victim of a politically motivated justice system.

The trial puts Trump's legal problems at the center of his closely contested race against President Joe Biden. It's the first of Trump's four criminal cases to reach trial, and it may be the only one to return a verdict before voters decide whether to elect the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Napolitano said the process "is fair and it's actually very generous to the lawyers in most systems.

"The judge does all the interrogating of the potential jurors before the lawyers can decide whether to include or exclude them. But in New York, the lawyers actually do the interrogating, so this gives both the prosecutors and defense lawyers an opportunity more or less to get inside the potential jurors' head and determine if when they say they can be fair, they truly mean it.

"You don't want somebody that never heard of Donald Trump," he added. "You don't want somebody that doesn't have an opinion on him. You don't want somebody that has no opinion on the government. You want somebody that can give both the government and Donald Trump a fair and objective trial."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

