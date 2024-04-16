Alina Habba to Newsmax: Fair Trial 'Impossible' in N.Y.

Donald Trump's legal spokeswoman, Alina Habba, told Newsmax on Tuesday that it will be "impossible" for the former president to get a fair trial in New York City, starting with the also impossible task of seating a "clean jury."

Habba joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Day 2 of Trump's business records case, a day that saw seven jurors picked with five more to go. Court will be back in session Thursday, bringing the trial one step closer to opening arguments. Here's Habba's argument: It's naïve to think that Trump will get a fair shake in the heart of Democrat-heavy Manhattan.

"I think it's impossible, quite honestly. We're in a blue state; that's all by design," Habba told host Eric Bolling. "Don't get it twisted, folks; they do this intentionally, just like they're bringing the one in Washington. Just like Georgia.

"This really isn't about the law. It's not about law and order. It's not about the Constitution. It's about the demise of the same, and we're watching it happen before our eyes," Habba added. "You know, the fact that this 8-year-old, way past statute-of-limitations case is being heard in New York is pathetic. It's obvious and it has to stop."

And the jury composition so far of four women and three men is the tip of the iceberg of what's to come for Trump, she said.

"I think that finding an impartial jury will be incredibly difficult," she said. "I think that until you've sat in court and represented a former president — whomever that president may be, not just President Trump — to say that politics — especially the divisiveness that our country has right now — would not play a part in it is just naive.

"There's no possible way in the state of New York to completely have a clean jury. It's just not possible," she said.

