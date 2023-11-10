×
Judge Napolitano to Newsmax: Dems Won't Win After Charging Trump

By    |   Friday, 10 November 2023 07:37 PM EST

Former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats are "crazy" if they think prosecuting former President Donald Trump will lead them to victory in 2024.

Regarding the prosecutions of Trump, "you are furious at the state of affairs and rightly so," Napolitano said during "The Chris Salcedo Show." "You have focused your anger as the American public feels. Quite frankly, the Democrats are crazy if they think [President] Joe Biden can be reelected under these circumstances."

The former president and leading GOP contender in the 2024 race is currently facing four criminal cases with two federal felony indictments from the Department of Justice and two separate state felony indictments in New York and Georgia.

He is also on trial in New York in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging Trump and his business organization committed fraud by overvaluing his assets for business loans.

Despite the number of legal cases, Trump's poll numbers continue to rise as President Joe Biden's continue to falter.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., filed an ethics complaint against New York Judge Arthur Engoron in the civil case currently being heard, charging him with "inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance" in his handling of the case.

"This judge's bizarre behavior has no place in our judicial system, where Judge Engoron is not honoring the defendant's rights to due process and a fair trial," Stefanik wrote in the letter to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct on Friday. "These serious concerns are exacerbated by the fact that the defendant is the leading candidate for President of the United States, and it appears the judicial system is being politicized to affect the outcome of the campaign."

Napolitano said that while he understands Stefanik's frustration, he doesn't think her letter will gain any traction because she is not a party in the lawsuit.

"I understand Congresswoman Stefanik's frustration, and I share those frustrations, but the proper remedy here is to appeal his decisions to the appellate court," Napolitano said.

"He's been appealed four times before and during the trial. All four times the appellate court has reversed or has stayed, stopped the effect of what he did.

"Congresswoman Stefanik is not a party to the case, so I think that her complaint will fall on deaf ears. Unless you're a party to the case, unless you are personally aggrieved by what the judge did, you don't have the standing to file an ethics complaint against him."

Charles Kim | editorial.kim@newsmax.com

Charles Kim, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is an award-winning journalist with more than 30 years in reporting on news and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 10 November 2023 07:37 PM
