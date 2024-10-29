Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: Dems Trying to 'Assassinate' Trump's Personality

Democrats are trying to "destroy" former President Donald Trump's personality with the claims they are making about him, Rep. Andrew Clyde told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"They think it's personality over policy and they're trying to destroy his personality," said the Georgia Republican on "Wake Up America." "If they can't assassinate the president, they're going to assassinate his personality. And that's exactly what they've tried to do."

Clyde said he was at Trump's rally in Atlanta on Monday night and "the energy in the room was phenomenal."

Clyde said Trump's election also depends on policy, not his personality, and Americans understand that.

While Trump has been subjected to comparisons to Adolf Hitler and has been called a fascist in recent weeks, Clyde says that's out of the Democrats' "desperation" over their candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"They are at the end of their wits because they know they're going to lose and so they are trying everything and anything just to try and make it stick," Clyde said. "It is so disrespectful to do that and it's dishonest. It's disrespectful. It just shows that the left will do anything to win and here they are, lying completely again."

Meanwhile, Georgians are turning out in droves to vote early, and Clyde said that's because of the excitement surrounding Trump and his call for people to vote.

Nearly 3 million Georgia voters have cast early ballots, with Republicans taking the majority of 49% of those votes. Clyde noted that several counties are turning out to vote for Trump.

"It seems to be that way in so many other states, too," he said.

Georgia voters are focused, he added, on the security of the southern border and illegal immigration, particularly after the murder of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, said Clyde.

"In our 9th District, we also had a 12-year-old girl abducted, kidnapped, in Gainesville, Georgia, by an illegal alien from Guatemala," said Clyde. "We're seeing it up close and personal, the lack of security, the open border policies of the Biden-Harris administration."

And Harris, as the border czar, has said she would not change anything from the Biden administration's policies, said Clyde.

"How is she going to fix a wide-open border [including] 600,000 criminals that have poured across our border, let in by her administration, including 13,000 of those convicted with prior convictions of murder," he added. "We don't need to be importing criminals.

"We need to be deporting them, every solitary one of them needs to be deported. And that's another policy of President Trump. It's the policies that matter. And President Trump's policies will indeed bring this country back from the abyss."

