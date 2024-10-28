WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | kamala harris | polls | battleground states

State of the Race: How Battleground Polls See Trump-Harris

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 05:42 PM EDT

As Election Day approaches Nov. 5, the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris couldn't be closer.

Most political analysts believe seven battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — will decide who occupies the White House the next four years.

Here is a breakdown of recent polling results for each state:

Arizona: Former President Trump appears to be polling well in a state he lost by just 10,457 votes to Joe Biden in 2020 but won in 2016. A Trafalgar Group poll released Sunday has Trump ahead 48.1%-46%. Trump also is ahead 48%-46% in a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday.

Georgia: Trump has widened his lead to 48.3%-45.9% in a Trafalgar Group poll released Sunday. The group's previous poll Oct. 9 had Trump ahead 46.2%-44.9%. Trump leads 48%-47% in a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday.

Michigan: Trump leads 48%-47% with 2% undecide in an InsiderAdvantage poll released Monday. A Patriot Polling survey released Sunday showed Trump ahead 50%-49%.

Nevada: The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday showed Trump with a 47%-46% lead. Thursday's Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll showed Harris leading Trump 49%-48%.

North Carolina: The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday shows Trump with a 47%-46% lead. Trump has a 50%-48% lead in an Emerson College poll released Thursday.

Pennsylvania: In a state believed by many as a must-win to take the White House, Trump has 48%-47% lead in an InsiderAdvantage poll released Monday. The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll for The Telegraph released Friday has Harris ahead 48%-47%.

Wisconsin: A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday has Trump ahead 48%-47%, the same margin as a Senate Opportunity Fund poll released Friday.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 28 October 2024 05:42 PM
