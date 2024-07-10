WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: andrew bailey | missouri | transgender | discrimination

Missouri AG Bailey to Newsmax: Biden Conducting War on Sanity

Wednesday, 10 July 2024 04:09 PM EDT

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax on Wednesday he believes the Biden administrating is conducting a war against sanity with its new federal guidelines for transgender people.

Bailey has been a staunch advocate against allowing surgery or puberty blockers for children who identify as transgender.

"This is about protecting the health and safety of the children of the state of Missouri," Bailey said on "Newsline." "I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children. We're fighting back."

Bailey and six other state attorneys general have filed suit over a federal rule expanding nondiscrimination to include transgender people. Under the new rule, doctors and health insurance companies cannot turn away patients or refuse coverage for gender-affirming care, the Hill reported.

Any state that fails to comply could lose access to Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children's Health Insurance Program. Attorneys general in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah have joined Bailey's suit.

"They're more interested in a woke left-wing ideology than they are on practical good," Bailey said. "They're willing to sacrifice our children in the process and make us pay for it. It's absolutely illegal, and we're not going to let it happen here in the state of Missouri.

The Missouri attorney general said he believes puberty blockers, surgery, or other hormone therapies can cause trauma to children.

A federal judge in Mississippi issued a preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of the non-discrimination rule after 15 Republican-led states filed suit against it.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

