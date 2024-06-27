Missouri AG to Newsmax: Suing N.Y.; Trump Trial Was Election Interference

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax on Thursday he is suing the state of New York over the prosecution of Donald Trump and alleging election interference, because the trial that led to the former president's conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records has kept Trump off the campaign trail.

"At the end of the day, this is about protecting Missourians' sovereign interests and participating on equal footing in a national presidential election," Bailey told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Calling Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "a rogue prosecutor" and the New York state judiciary "collusive," Bailey said Trump's prosecution was "an illicit witch hunt ... that's not legally valid."

"But it has effectively taken President Trump off the campaign trail and silenced him as to issues related to that prosecution. That is unconstitutional," he said.

Trump during the trial was slapped with a gag order, which has been only partially lifted by Judge Juan Merchan since the May 30 conviction. The former president has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and claims the prosecution is a political witch hunt.

He is set to be sentenced July 11, four days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"It's depriving Missouri voters of access to a presidential candidate in the heat of a campaign during the most consequential presidential election in this nation's history," Bailey said. "That's why this lawsuit is important: to redress my state's grievances against the state of New York."

