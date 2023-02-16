Bryan Leib to Newsmax: Orthodox Jews 'Under Attack' in NYC

Bryan Leib, who is Jewish and is the executive director of Iranian-Americans for Liberty, a foreign policy think tank focused on countering the Islamic Republic of Iran, admits there are moments when he doesn't feel protected in the United States, particularly in regions where antisemitic incidents of hate speech or violence are tolerated by political leaders.

During his Thursday appearance on Newsmax, Leib said he doesn't necessarily fit the profile of a "visible Jew" when walking the streets of New York City.

As such, his thick brown hair and beard may not give off the appearance of someone of Jewish heritage.

"A visible Jew, in my opinion, would be an Orthodox Jew," said Leib, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"You look at them, and you see they're Jewish. Orthodox Jews have been under attack in this country, and specifically here in New York, at record paces right now," continued Leib. "It's really alarming what's happening now.

"I hate to say it as a Jew who loves this country, but there are times when I don't feel safe in this country," said Leib, who recently recruited 23 of the most influential Jewish leaders in America, a so-called "Justice League" of power brokers, to launch a target campaign to get Newsmax back on DirecTV.

"And it all goes back to the Justice League letter," said Leib. "Thank God we have Newsmax to protect us."

