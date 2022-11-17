Jewish Advocacy Groups Pool Together to Fight Antisemitism on Twitter

A group of 180 nonprofit and civil rights organizations has called upon Twitter CEO Elon Musk to combat antisemitism on the social media platform.

"To maximize the probability that the future is good, the world needs an online platform where everyone can participate," the group stated in its Wednesday letter. "Unfortunately, this is not the case, as Jewish users are subject to unrelenting harassment on Twitter."

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) believes antisemitism is a growing problem on Twitter.

"Jews on Twitter have been subjected to unrelenting harassment and hate, both in terms of classic antisemitism and new antisemitism, which is often disguised as opposition to Zionism," the letter reads.

Its working definition of antisemitism is "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

The letter cites, "between 2020-2021, antisemitic incidents surged by 78 percent in the United Kingdom and 75 percent in France, while the United States saw an all-time high with 2,717 recorded antisemitic incidents, a 34 percent increase from the prior year."

In 2021, the Center to Counter Digital Hate (CCDH) found only 11% of tweets reported as antisemitic were removed. According to ADL, in July 2022, there was a 5% removal rate of antisemitic tweets.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, an associate dean and director of global social action at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said there is a tremendous increase in antisemitism and Holocaust denialism.

"There is a direct correlation between social media posts and the continuing spike of antisemitism and Holocaust denial in 2022," he said in a statement. "We need Elon Musk's leadership to serve as a key component of the solution to degrading online hate and antisemitism."

IHRA worked with Cyberwall to attain a list of Twitter users and the number of antisemitic incidents perpetrated by each user according to its working definition.