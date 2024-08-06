WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: america | middle east | conflict

Rep. Bean to Newsmax: No Leadership Means World Is Unsafe

By    |   Tuesday, 06 August 2024 07:09 PM EDT

Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., attributed, on Newsmax, the growing conflict in the Middle East to poor leadership in the White House.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, Bean said, "As a father who has a... my son is in the Army Reserve... what are we doing having men and women in the military there if we can't protect them?"

Bean's response was prompted by a report that U.S. military personnel were injured in a rocket attack at a base in Iraq on Monday night.

"You know, it's alarming as all the things heat up, but Iran — that did damage to a military base — injured our men and women in uniform."

"What are we doing? It just — it's clear that we have no leadership. When America acts hesitantly without any type of decisive leadership, the world is unsafe, and we're seeing a very unsafe world right now. We need new leadership in the White House."

