Sen. Schmitt: Aid Bill Will Fund Middle East Migration

The $95.3 billion foreign aid bill signed by President Joe Biden failed to secure the U.S border, instead spending billions of dollars to encourage migration from the Middle East, Sen. Eric Schmitt said Thursday.

"Not only did the 'Foreign Aid' package do nothing to secure our own border, it included $3.5 billion to supercharge mass migration from the Middle East," the Missouri Republican posted on X while sharing a press release from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announcing its plans for international field offices in Qatar and Turkey.

"Opening these field offices establishes a USCIS presence and expertise in critical locations in the Middle East and is part of our commitment to the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to facilitate safe, lawful, and orderly migration and family reunification," USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou said. "Our presence in Qatar and Turkey expands USCIS' footprint outside the United States, supports our humanitarian mission, and strengthens the integrity of the U.S. immigration system."

The refugee admissions ceiling for fiscal year 2024 has been set at 125,000 refugees, and USCIS said that the field offices will help support the refugee program's infrastructure.

Qatar already has a regional refugee processing hub. The field office in Doha, Qatar, will be located at the U.S. embassy facility at Camp As Sayliyah, and the Ankara Field office will be in the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

The Doha Field Office will open on May 7, and Ankara's will open on May 9, bringing the total of USCIS field offices up to 11.

Other international offices are in Beijing; Guangzhou, China; Guatemala City; Havana; Mexico City; Nairobi, Kenya; New Delhi; San Salvador, El Salvador; and Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The announcement about the new field offices was posted as Biden signed the $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The package does not include money for U.S. border defense but does spend $481 million to settle immigrants in U.S. cities and $3.5 billion to expand migration programs internationally, reports Breitbart.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is using refugee programs along with an "equity migration" policy, including in March, when 3,009 migrants from El Salvador and Guatemala were imported.

Refugee funds have also been used to expand the migration routes from several African and Muslim countries, including 12,018 people from Congo, and 16,732 migrants from the Muslim countries of Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan, Iraq, and Eritrea, reports Breitbart, quoting findings from ABC affiliate WRIC in Virginia.