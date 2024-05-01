Trump: 'Take the Radicalism Out From the Democrats' on Abortion

Treading into a topic Democrats use as an election weapon against conservatives, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump warned pro-life conservatives seeking to restrict abortion.

"Remember this as a politician: You have to have heart, you have to have what your heart determines, and you have to fight for what's in your heart, and what's the right thing to do, but remember, you also have to get elected," Trump told his Wednesday rally from the Freeland, Michigan, airport tarmac in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Getting elected is also important — not only on this issue but on taxes and military and everything else — you have to get elected. Because if you don't get elected, it goes back to the federal government perhaps or you have many other things that can go wrong."

Trump hailed bringing a historic conservative majority to the Supreme Court during his first administration, getting three justices confirmed to the highest court, which ultimately decided to overrule the half-century Roe v. Wade decision, returning abortion law back to the states.

"Every legal scholar wanted this to be done," Trump added.

Democrats have decided their leftist voters have demanded they work to allow abortions through birth, using it as a way to win presidential elections against conservatives who side with the American majority that see the "common sense" of restrictions on abortion to save the lives of the unborn, Trump said.

"Most Democrats wanted it, liberals wanted it; this was a while ago, then they changed their mind," Trump said of returning abortion law to the states as opposed to have it be an unwritten law under the guise of Supreme Court precedent under landmark Roe v. Wade decision. "They viewed it as a political deal."

Abortion restrictions should not be decided by the unelected Supreme Court, Trump said.

"It was always the plan from the great legal experts of this country and even the world," he continued. "Everybody — Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives — they wanted to get abortion out of the federal government, You know that they've been trying to do it for 50 years, then about 10 years ago, people lost their way, started talking about how many months.

"How many months are we allowed? How many weeks are we allowed? Where does it take place? How does it take place? Who are the doctors? They started getting into things that had nothing to do with the original discussion on Roe v. Wade.

"They forgot the idea to take abortion out of the federal government — that was the idea — and to move it into the states and let the states make the decision. Let the people decide. After 50 years, we were able to do that. And now you're seeing it done."

Trump, who maintains he is the most pro-life president in American history, repeated his belief that winning elections means you have to accept some exceptions and time for mothers to decide on their pregnancy — a fact that has irked some of his pro-life backers.

"Some people will be happy, some people will be OK, some people won't be quite as happy," Trump said. "Some will be thrilled. Some of the decisions, really, they vary quite a bit."

Conservative states can be more restrictive and liberal states can be more permissive, but ultimately late-term abortions cannot be allowed under a Supreme Court precedent, Trump said.

Conservatives do not want "to see abortion in the eighth month or the ninth month — nobody wants to see execution after birth," he continued. "You have a situation where Democrats in many cases will allow execution after birth, the seventh, eighth, ninth month and after-birth execution.

"This is called radical politics. This is something they are far more radical."

Abortion will remain a divisive issue, but it should not decide presidential elections, Trump maintained.

"We had to take the radicalism out, take the radicalism out from the Democrats, because when you can do execution or killing at any point in the life cycle, it just can't be allowed or we're not going to allow it," he said.

"It's taken a lot of courage and a lot of controversy out. A lot of controversy has now been taken out. You've seen what's taken place over the last period of a couple of months. People are getting together and they're deciding within their own states."

States law on abortion can actually becoming a unifying issue for America, Trump said before adding praise for the courage of his conservative-stocked Supreme Court.

"I want to thank the Supreme Court justices for having the courage — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett — for the wisdom and the courage to do this," Trump said. "This took a great deal of courage and a great deal of wisdom to do this. And all we want to do is we have to get our country back together. It takes a very long for over issue an issue that was never going to be resolved, according to many."

Trump weighed in on other constitutional issues, noting having a conservative the White House is the only way forward for American voters to keep the Constitution from being abused by liberal politics.

"I will fully uphold the always under-siege Second Amendment," Trump said. "We will protect innocent life and we will restore free speech — we need free speech in this country — and I will do something that nobody else has a passion for like I do: I will secure our elections and make them real beautiful, safe elections.

"And our goal will be one-day voting with paper ballots, proof of citizenship, and voter ID."

All those issues rely on voting for Republicans and putting Trump back in the White House, he concluded.

"But until then, Republicans must win," he said. "We have to win. That's why I say use your heart.

"That's why I say use your heart go back to the abortion question. We have to win, but we have to go out [and vote]; otherwise, it's going to be a very, very bad, bad period for this country. We have to win those elections.

"We want in the case of our election, our presidential election, we want a landslide that's too big to rig. Too big to rig. We got to make it so big, at a certain level, that can't cheat."

