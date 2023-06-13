Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Congress Should 'Restrict' DOJ Funding

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., told Newsmax Tuesday that Congress should “restrict” funding for the Department of Justice to limit their ability to persecute political opposition, as he believes is being done to former President Donald Trump.

“It's an insult to all Americans, and especially my constituents in West Virginia,” Mooney said of Trump’s federal indictment during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.” “It's a very sad day for America when our own government is witch-hunting political opposition. I mean, you have the Department of Justice here that's been going rogue for years. They investigated traditionalist Catholics, calling them extremist organizations. The FBI was going to infiltrate Catholic churches. They investigated a Mom's for Liberty member a couple years ago, and, frankly, I don't know why my colleagues here in D.C. continue to fund this organization.”

“The Department of Justice has to come to Congress and request money this year, and I think we should restrict their funding and make them prove to us that they're not using it inappropriately,” he continued. “These are taxpayer dollars. This is our government, funded with our dollars, witch-hunting the former president of the United States who’s a candidate for president.”

Mooney said what is being done to Trump is not so dissimilar to how the legal system works in communist countries.

“My mother fled communist Cuba and in these countries, the communists declare you guilty until you prove yourself innocent and that's what they're doing to President Trump here,” he said. “They're hitting him up on all these charges that have no justification. He was president of the United States — he can decide what's classified and what's not. And they're doing it one-sided … they haven’t done this to Hillary Clinton and Biden and all the other presidents. They're just doing it to Donald Trump. It's a total shame.”

When asked about the existence of recorded conversations between an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma and President Joe Biden, Mooney said, “It deserves a full investigation.”

“You have these things that have been hidden and not pursued with President Biden and his family and, frankly, many other Democrat politicians and sunlight is the best disinfectant here,” he said. “Turnabout is fair play. Now that this is the new normal – that we go after political opposition – I think that we need to fight fire with fire. Now that Kevin McCarthy is Speaker of the House and Jim Jordan is chairman of Judiciary Committee, we have subpoena power. We need to use that to fight back and these gentlemen are doing that.”

The West Virginia congressman predicted that Trump “will not only prevail but be stronger because of it.”

“I think they've misjudged politically,” he said. “I think that the jury, the judges will find President Trump completely innocent of all charges under the Espionage Act.”

