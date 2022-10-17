Grassley: FBI Aware of Possible Crimes by Bidens

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the FBI possesses records indicating potential criminal activity by President Joe Biden's family in foreign business deals.

Among records held by the FBI, Grassley said, is evidence that sheds light on Hunter Biden's business and financial relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, and indicates that Joe Biden was aware of his son's business arrangements and might have been involved in some.

It's unclear if the records, which according to a release were reviewed by the senator's investigative staff, have been shared with the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into first son Hunter Biden.

Grassley, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote an Oct. 13 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and U.S. Attorney for the District Court of Delaware David Weiss calling on the FBI to produce the records.

"Based on recent protected disclosures to my office, the FBI has within its possession significant, impactful and voluminous evidence with respect to potential criminal conduct by Hunter Biden and James Biden," wrote Grassley, referring to the president's son and brother.

Grassley, who has encouraged whistleblowers to reach out regarding "fraud, waste, abuse and gross mismanagement by FBI and Justice Department officials," said he has been contacted by "a significant number" from "highly credible whistleblowers."

Grassley, in his latest letter, pointed to evidence derived from the FBI's interview with Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's former business associate.

"Bobulinski stated that the arrangement Hunter Biden and James Biden created with foreign nationals connected to the communist Chinese government included assisting them with potential business deals and investments while Joe Biden was Vice President; however, that work remained intentionally uncompensated while Joe Biden was Vice President," Grassley wrote in his letter, which included a copy of a contract signed by Hunter Biden, James Biden, and three business associates.

"After Joe Biden left the Vice Presidency, the summary makes clear that Hunter Biden and James Biden worked with CEFC [China Energy] and affiliated individuals to compensate them for that past work and the benefits they procured for CEFC," Grassley wrote.

Other records held by the FBI reveal frustration by the Bidens about CEFC's payment being delayed, Grassley's release said.

The FBI also has records detailing Hunter Biden's business and financial relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Grassley said he wrote three previous letters to the DOJ and FBI three times "based on protected whistleblower disclosures that indicate a pattern" of a double standard by the FBI in politically sensitive investigations.

"Notably, the Justice Department and FBI have not disputed the accuracy of the allegations that I have made public since May 31, 2022," Grassley wrote in his latest letter.

"The Justice Department's and FBI's continued silence on these matters is deafening and further erodes their credibility. Simply put, enough is enough – the Justice Department and FBI must come clean to Congress and the American people with respect to the steps they have taken, or failed to take, relating to the Hunter Biden investigation."