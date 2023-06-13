Marjorie Taylor Greene: Defund Jack Smith's Office

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants to defund the office of special counsel Jack Smith and his entire probe of former President Donald Trump.

"I'm writing an appropriations rider to DEFUND Special Counsel Jack Smith's office and entire investigation," she tweeted on Monday. "I will not vote for ANY appropriations bill to fund the weaponization of government. I hope every one of my Republican colleagues will join me."

On the House floor on Monday, Greene also announced her plan to eliminate funding for Smith's office.

"This is a weaponized government attempt to take down the top political enemy and leading presidential candidate of the United States, Donald J. Trump," she is cited as saying by Mediaite.

"We cannot allow the government to be weaponized for political purposes. I'd also like to ask all of my colleagues to join me in this effort. We have to use the power of appropriations to stop the weaponization of government, especially in light that we know that there are others who are guilty of true crimes."

Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Trump on Friday that accuses the former president of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets with his handling of unclassified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, Reuters reported.

The indictment charges Trump with 37 counts. A former aide, Walt Nauta, faces charges in the case as well, the news outlet reported.

Trump is due to make a first court appearance in the case in a Miami court on Tuesday.

Trump has previously ripped into Smith, calling him a "deranged psycho" who should never be close to any case having to do with "justice."