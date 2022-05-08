Rep. Alex Mooney to Newsmax: Americans Back Trump Candidates, Rebuke Biden's Agenda

Speaking before the West Virginia Republican primary on May 10, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, told Newsmax that Americans are coming out in support for candidates back by former President Donald Trump out of concern for the policies pushed by the Biden administration.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Mooney said Trump has "a great win streak" in backing candidates. "He has just a touch of gold because the voters now clearly see the terrible agenda of Joe Biden. They are unable to run this country. They want a socialist country; patriotic Americans rebelling against that; they're as enthused as ever. Republican turnout is very, very high."

"I'm so thankful," Mooney continued, "to President Trump and those — anyone running for office who is an actual conservative, like Trump was when he was president — [who] is standing up for our country. We need it desperately. People are very enthused."

According to the latest polling data from Metro News West Virginia, Mooney is holding a 15-point lead over his primary opponent Rep. David McKinley.