×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alex mooney | david mckinley | west virginia | primary

Rep. Alex Mooney to Newsmax: Americans Back Trump Candidates, Rebuke Biden's Agenda

rep alex mooney of west virginia appears outside the us capitol
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP)

By    |   Sunday, 08 May 2022 09:26 PM

Speaking before the West Virginia Republican primary on May 10, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, told Newsmax that Americans are coming out in support for candidates back by former President Donald Trump out of concern for the policies pushed by the Biden administration.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Mooney said Trump has "a great win streak" in backing candidates. "He has just a touch of gold because the voters now clearly see the terrible agenda of Joe Biden. They are unable to run this country. They want a socialist country; patriotic Americans rebelling against that; they're as enthused as ever. Republican turnout is very, very high."

"I'm so thankful," Mooney continued, "to President Trump and those — anyone running for office who is an actual conservative, like Trump was when he was president — [who] is standing up for our country. We need it desperately. People are very enthused."

According to the latest polling data from Metro News West Virginia, Mooney is holding a 15-point lead over his primary opponent Rep. David McKinley.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., a member of the House Financial Services Committee, told Newsmax that Americans are coming out in support for candidates back by former President Donald Trump out of concern for the policies pushed by the Biden administration.
alex mooney, david mckinley, west virginia, primary
182
2022-26-08
Sunday, 08 May 2022 09:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved