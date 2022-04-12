Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Lack of Oversight Leaves Southern Border 'Out of Control'

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., told Newsmax that leaving the southern border unchecked lends to it getting 'out of control.'

While speaking to "Spicer & Co." Mooney says that we can have a "sane and enforced policy" at the southern border, "but when you have a president who just lets people do whatever they want, it's totally out of control."

On April 1, the Biden administration announced that it would be ending Title 42, a rule enforced under the Trump administration that turned away migrants who presented with symptoms of an infection. The rule was leveraged by Customs and Border Protection agents to enforce illegal immigration.

But as one government official points out, it is not just the United States that will experience issues once Title 42 ends on May 23 but also Mexico. According to the Daily Mail, one Mexican government official, Enrique Lucero, the director of the Direction of Attention to Migrants of the Municipality of Tijuana, says that the Biden administration's plan to suspend the rule raises many unknown questions on both sides of the border.

"We hope," Lucero says, "that the United States is very clear about how it will receive all those asylum applications," which number over 130,000, "once Title 42 is eliminated because it is not clear whether they will do it in person at the border or if they will do it online."

"If they do it in person, there will be chaos at the border because everyone will want [to] leave the shelters and arrive at the border and stand in line. So that's going to create chaos for them and us."

While Lucero's concerns lie with issues of ports of entry, Mooney noted that "people can come here legally, they can go through the normal ports of entry, and make their case if they have a case, but President Trump has done the right thing by stopping the out of control [illegal] border crossings."

