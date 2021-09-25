×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Exclusive Interviews | Health Topics | Joe Biden | Newsmax TV | Supreme Court | Vaccines | Cold/Flu

Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Case Can Be Made for Vaccine Mandates

(Newsmax's "Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 25 September 2021 11:38 AM

There is a path for the Supreme Court to back President Joe Biden on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but it has to be science-based and eased in,  according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"I'm in favor of everybody being vaccinated if they are able to and if they're not immune, but I'm only in favor of mandates as an absolute last resort, and we're not there, in my book," Dershowitz told "Saturday Report," noting his upcoming book "The Case for Vaccine Mandates."

"I make the case for kind of gradual, step-by-step approach."

Dershowitz noted to host Carl Higbie, "both sides sometimes make their cases too extremely," but added his book lays out the legal arguments that might ultimately pass muster with the Supreme Court.

"It's a kind of serious, thoughtful, scientific approach to when mandates might be proper, if certain scientific earmarks are met," Dershowitz continued. "I'm not in favor of using mandates as a first resort, but if it becomes absolutely necessary, with the proper exemptions, exemptions, for example, for people who had COVID and may have natural immunity, exemptions for people who have medical reasons for not being vaccinated, perhaps – although I'm not particularly in favor of it: religious exemptions – then I think that Joe Biden makes a good case for the hospitals today being very crowded with COVID people."

First and foremost, vaccine mandates must be enacted by Congress, if not the states, according to Dershowitz.

"I think the Supreme Court would ultimately uphold the mandate if it was enacted by Congress, not just by the president, if it was based on scientific research, if it had proper exemptions," he concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
There is a path for the Supreme Court to back President Joe Biden on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but it has to be science-based and eased in,  according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.
alan dershowitz, vaccination, mandates, passports, law, covid-19, pandemic
363
2021-38-25
Saturday, 25 September 2021 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App