Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Case Can Be Made for Vaccine Mandates

There is a path for the Supreme Court to back President Joe Biden on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but it has to be science-based and eased in, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"I'm in favor of everybody being vaccinated if they are able to and if they're not immune, but I'm only in favor of mandates as an absolute last resort, and we're not there, in my book," Dershowitz told "Saturday Report," noting his upcoming book "The Case for Vaccine Mandates."

"I make the case for kind of gradual, step-by-step approach."

Dershowitz noted to host Carl Higbie, "both sides sometimes make their cases too extremely," but added his book lays out the legal arguments that might ultimately pass muster with the Supreme Court.

"It's a kind of serious, thoughtful, scientific approach to when mandates might be proper, if certain scientific earmarks are met," Dershowitz continued. "I'm not in favor of using mandates as a first resort, but if it becomes absolutely necessary, with the proper exemptions, exemptions, for example, for people who had COVID and may have natural immunity, exemptions for people who have medical reasons for not being vaccinated, perhaps – although I'm not particularly in favor of it: religious exemptions – then I think that Joe Biden makes a good case for the hospitals today being very crowded with COVID people."

First and foremost, vaccine mandates must be enacted by Congress, if not the states, according to Dershowitz.

"I think the Supreme Court would ultimately uphold the mandate if it was enacted by Congress, not just by the president, if it was based on scientific research, if it had proper exemptions," he concluded.

