Biden: Unvaccinated Americans 'Costing All of Us'

President Joe Biden hit out at unvaccinated Americans as hampering the country’s economic recovery, saying "the refusal to get vaccinated have cost all of us," during a public address on Friday, according to CNBC.

"It is not hyperbole: it is literally a tragedy," Biden said during remarks urging Americans to get a COVID-19 booster shot hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve their distribution to about 60 million people who are elderly or otherwise vulnerable. "Don’t let it be your tragedy."

He added, "The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing. And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine with false information the fight against COVID-19. This is totally unacceptable."

Biden went on to assure Americans that U.S. officials are working hard to ensure the safety of every booster vaccine, and are currently evaluating information from Johnson & Johnson, as well as Moderna.

"Our doctors and scientists are working day and night analyzing the data from those two organizations on whether and when you need a booster shot, and we’ll provide updates for you as the process moves ahead," Biden said.

The CDC advisers recommended that boosters be offered for those 65 and older, as well as residents of nursing homes who are age 50 or older and have preexisting health conditions that put them at risk.

The panel voted to reject a proposal for a booster for frontline workers, including health care workers and teachers, but this recommendation was restored by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who said on Thursday in a statement that "as CDC Director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact. At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health. In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good."