×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Joe Biden | Vaccines | biden | vaccine mandate | unconstitutional

Biden's 'Outrageous' Vaccine Mandate Veers Toward 'Authoritarianism'

President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 13 September 2021 07:33 AM

The American president threatening U.S. governors who disagree with him by vowing to "use my powers as president to get them out of the way" is the type of stunning remark that’d typically dominate a news cycle and produce countless column inches decrying the decline of democracy — at least, that would have been the case if it happened more than eight months ago.

But when President Joe Biden made clear on Thursday evening that no duly-elected state executive would be getting in the way of his "Path Out of the Pandemic" plan — which ultimately aims to use hefty fines to compel employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests — his flex of executive branch muscle was mostly cheered by Democrats and establishment media.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The American president threatening U.S. governors who disagree with him by vowing to "use my powers as president to get them out of the way" is the type of stunning remark that'd typically dominate...
biden, vaccine mandate, unconstitutional
1383
2021-33-13
Monday, 13 September 2021 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved