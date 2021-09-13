Biden's 'Outrageous' Vaccine Mandate Veers Toward 'Authoritarianism'

The American president threatening U.S. governors who disagree with him by vowing to "use my powers as president to get them out of the way" is the type of stunning remark that’d typically dominate a news cycle and produce countless column inches decrying the decline of democracy — at least, that would have been the case if it happened more than eight months ago.
But when President Joe Biden made clear on Thursday evening that no duly-elected state executive would be getting in the way of his "Path Out of the Pandemic" plan — which ultimately aims to use hefty fines to compel employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests — his flex of executive branch muscle was mostly cheered by Democrats and establishment media.
