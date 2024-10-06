Dershowitz to Newsmax: Protests Are 'Neo-Nazi' Attacks on Jews

Protests that are expected Monday, the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel, are not pro-Palestinian but will be, like the protests over the past year, staged as "neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan attacks on Jews," Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"They have nothing to do with Palestinians," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Anybody who's pro-Palestinian should be anti-Hamas and anti-Hezbollah. They should be in favor of the Palestinians trying to get some kind of a two-state solution. There hasn't been a single protest on any campus calling for a two-state solution. Every protest calls for the end of Israel, the abolition of Israel."

The protesters, he added, support the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who the Israelis killed.

"Do you know what Nasrallah said before he was killed? He said he hoped that Israel would gather all the Jews of the world, all 15 million Jews all over the world, in one place, so that Hezbollah could kill them all at once the way Hitler killed all the Jews of Europe," said Dershowitz. "That's the person that these neo-Nazi Klansmen are supporting."

And not only should the protests not be allowed on the nation's campuses, but President Joe Biden should not have said the protesters "' have good points,'" he said.

"The man running for vice president, Tim Walz, shouldn't have said, 'Well, they're well-motivated,'" Dershowitz said. "No, they're not. They are neo-Nazi Klansmen who should be treated exactly the way we would treat people who are calling for the lynching of Blacks, the castration of gays, the murder of transgenders. This is exactly what these people are doing. They're calling for the end of the nation-state of the Jewish people."

Further, Dershowitz noted that Biden should not have spoken out against Israel's "right" for strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

"Iran's nuclear policies are aimed at total genocide and destruction of the Jewish state," he said. "They've said if they get a bomb, they will bomb Tel Aviv and kill 3 million Jews. That will be the end of Israel.

"Israel will then retaliate and kill 10 million Muslims, but the trade-off would be worth it. This is [Akbar] Rafsanjani, the liberal former president of Iran, who said that."

Dershowitz added he is "100%" behind former President Donald Trump urging Israel to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Can they destroy all the facilities?" he said. "We don't know, but they can certainly attack some of the facilities. They can certainly set back the program for a couple of years. Right now, Iran can reach Israel with ballistic missiles in 12 minutes. If they put nuclear tips on these ballistic missiles, it will cause millions of deaths."

Meanwhile, Dershowitz said everyone should be concerned about the potential of terrorist attacks on Monday because of the attack anniversary.

"What we want to make sure is that Israel is never again subjected to the attacks of Oct. 7, but let's remember the attacks of Oct. 8," said Dershowitz. "Before Israel even fired anything in response, Hezbollah attacked Israel and so Israel was entitled to attack Hezbollah back."

