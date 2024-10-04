Former Israeli Diplomat Azani to Newsmax: Oct. 7 Was an Attack on Civilization

Every Israeli, every Jew, "every decent person in the world lives with those images" from the Oct. 7 attack "every day," former Israeli diplomat Shahar Azani told Newsmax.

"This was not just an attack on Israel. This was an attack on civilization," Azani said Friday during an appearance on "National Report" when discussing Newsmax TV's original documentary, "10/7: Evil Unveiled," which reviews the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist organization, using a missile barrage, drones, paragliders, and 3,000 militants.

The latest episode of the "Newsfront" documentary series details the war crimes, hostage-taking, and atrocities committed against civilians during the terrorist attack in Southern Israel.

It premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

The attack "goes to show each and every one of us what awaits us out there if we do not have the right defenses against these forces of savagery and barbarism, what they have in mind for us," Azani told Newsmax.

"And I'm not talking about a congenial Oxford University style debate. This is rape, maim, murder, pillage — the most unbelievable dark forces that humanity has encountered in millennia," he added.

The battle that Israel is waging now "is so important, not just for Israel, but for the world," Azani said.

"The blows that Israel has been able to deal to the axis of ultimate evil led by the Islamic Republic in Gaza, in Beirut and in Iran and Tehran, are reverberating across the Middle East, and, on this occasion of the anniversary, I hope that each and every decent person around the world will stand with us in the prayer to bring back the innocent hostages who are still being held in Gaza."

