'10/7: Evil Unveiled' to Debut Saturday on Newsmax

The Newsmax original "10/7: Evil Unveiled," set to premiere Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, examines and reviews the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorist organization, using a missile barrage, drones, paragliders, and 3,000 militants.

The latest episode of the "Newsfront" documentary series details the war crimes, hostage-taking, and atrocities committed against civilians during the terrorist attack in Southern Israel.

The episode also includes perspective on the antisemitic protests that followed on American college campuses and in cities around the world, sparked by the attacks and the fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

The program includes exclusive interviews with CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt, former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, Touro University distinguished professor Thane Rosenbaum, and Israel Defense Forces veteran/Israeli American affairs expert Isidore Karten.

New York City councilwoman of Brooklyn's District 48 Inna Vernikov and New York County Legislator of Great Neck, Nassau County Mazi Melesa Pilip also weigh in.

That is while Natalie Sanandaji – a survivor of the Supernova Sukkot Festival, one of the main sites attacked in the initial assault – is a featured guest along with Leat Corinne Unger, whose cousin Omer Shem-Tov is one of the remaining hostages still held in captivity. Sanandaji ran for her life that day as Hamas hunted her and others down.

"Hamas murdered innocent civilians," Jack Thomas Smith, the award-winning filmmaker behind "10/7: Evil Unveiled," said. "They raped women, beheaded babies, killed parents in front of their children, and killed children in front of their parents.

"This was the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

Smith serves as writer, director, and co-executive producer of Newsmax's "Newsfront" series, which focuses on politics, current events, and human interest stories. "10/7: Evil Unveiled" was produced by his company Fox Trail Productions.

"The attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, was not just a declaration of war against Israel and the Jewish people, it was also a declaration of war against all of humanity," co-executive producer Mandy Del Rio Smith said.

