Dershowitz to Newsmax: Biden Better Than Dem Alternative

Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, told Newsmax on Friday he is cautioning against people calling for President Joe Biden to drop out following Thursday's disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on "Newsline," the renowned legal scholar said he is concerned about who Democrats would nominate to replace Biden.

"The Democrats will nominate a radical anarchist hard-left Progressive who will destroy America, hurt the world, hurt Israel, hurt peace," Dershowitz said.

Biden dropping out would lead to a disruptive Democratic convention in Chicago and efforts by hard-left progressives to nominate one of their own, he said.

"Which would destroy America," Dershowitz said. "If you care deeply about America, be careful what you wish for. Biden may not be the best Democratic candidate or the strongest, but he may be better than the alternatives. They're going to try to nominate whom they're going to try to nominate somebody who will destroy America. That's what worries me more than anything else."

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, Biden vowed to remain in the race.

"I give my word as a Biden I would not be running again if I didn't believe with all my heart and soul that I could do this job," Biden said at the rally. "The stakes are too high. Trump is a genuine threat to this nation."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com