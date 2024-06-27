Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: Supreme Court Seeking Compromise

Alan Dershowitz, Havard law professor emeritus, told Newsmax on Thursday he believes the Supreme Court is looking for compromise after ruling Thursday that, for now, emergency abortions can be performed in Idaho.

"It's a court that's saying, We're not going to tell states what to do about abortion. But if the life of the woman is at stake, we're going to do the right thing. We're going to compromise," Dershowitz said on "National Report."

Abortion cases will now become a regular occurrence at the court, Dershowitz said.

"There are going to be permutations and there are going to be compromises," Dershowitz said. "Every state is going to come out a little bit differently."

Dershowitz said he expects to see a similar compromise on whether former President Donald Trump is entitled to immunity.

"The decisions in the last few days have been court move to the center and away from extremes," Dershowitz said. "I think the influence of people like [Clarence] Thomas and [Samuel] Alito are diminishing."

A draft opinion of the Idaho abortion ruling was posted a day early, drawing similarities to when the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked. Dershowitz said he thinks the Idaho leak was an accident.

"Obviously, the other one was deliberate," Dershowitz said. "The Supreme Court failed in its job of finding who the leaker was.

"If you had given me a week and subpoena power, I could have found the leaker. It was one of the easiest cases to solve. But obviously, the powers that be did not want to find the leaker in that case. And that inevitably could lead to more and more leaks."