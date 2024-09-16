Ex-assistant FBI Chief to Newsmax: Prevent Assassination Attempts

In the wake of two assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump in the past 90 days, former Assistant FBI Director Mark Morgan told Newsmax on Monday that the focus needs to be on prevention.

“Instead of just getting really good at reacting ... like the Secret Service agent that did a great job and literally prevented President Trump from being killed ... what can we do to get better, to prevent it?” Morgan asked on “Wake Up America.” “That's what we should be focused on, right now."

The FBI on Sunday said it was investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life. Trump said he was safe and well.

The U.S. Secret Service opened fire at a man, Ryan Wesley Routh, who was aiming an AK-47-style rifle on the course, three law enforcement officials said. Routh dropped the weapon, fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county.

Morgan said the Secret Service needs to be held accountable for having another assassination attempt on its watch.

“We should be saying this is another colossal failure of the Secret Service,” Morgan said. “This on the on the leadership perspective. This is a colossal failure.

"If that civilian hadn't been there, if he hadn't taken the pictures and gotten actually good images of the license plate so that they could use local law enforcement to go in there, we would be talking about what stage in the nationwide manhunt that we're doing for someone that almost was able to kill President Trump.”

The former assistant FBI director said it’s clear Trump needs more protection.

“We know that Iran is planning to kill him,” Morgan said. “We know he's already suffered one failed assassination attempt. He's a GOP leading candidate. He's the most widely known, recognizable person probably on the face of the planet.”

Morga said the Secret Service needs to move from category-based methodology to determine protection to a threat-based methodology.

“It shouldn't matter whether you're sitting president or a former president. What should matter is the degree and level of threat that you have,” Morgan said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com