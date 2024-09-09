Dershowitz to Newsmax: DNC Was Last Straw

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Monday that he quit the Democratic Party after watching "all those hard left, radical... antisemitic" speakers at the Democratic National Convention.

"People like Keith Ellison, who may be the next attorney general, who was a big supporter of Louis Farrakhan, the bigoted head of the Black Muslim movement. Reverend [Al] Sharpton, who led antisemitic pogroms against Jews in the Bronx and in Brooklyn. These were featured speakers," Dershowitz said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Dershowitz said the "fringe" of the party has far too much influence, specifically, "'the Squad,' the people like [Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth] Warren and [Vermont Sen. Bernie] Sanders," who walked out on [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress over the summer. Dershowitz said even "Harris herself... refused to comply with her constitutional duty to preside over the Senate when Netanyahu was speaking."

Dershowitz added, "the final straw was President [Joe] Biden, an old friend of mine who I really used to like, saying that the thugs outside who were calling for a Hamas victory and death to America and Israel had some, quote, 'good points.'"

Dershowitz said he's been a Democrat since 1953 and has voted for every Democrat candidate since JFK. He said he may still vote for Democrat candidates, but "I can't associate myself with the party itself."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com