Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'Democratic Party Has Left Me'

Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, said Sunday on Newsmax that he now regards himself as an independent after the platform at the Democratic National Convention, but he hasn't decided how he'll vote in the upcoming election.

"I may still vote Democrat, but I can't be associated with the party with that platform," Dershowitz told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Paraphrasing Ronald Reagan, I didn't leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has left me."

He pointed out that the speakers at the convention included Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, all of whom have stances on Israel he can't agree with.

"This is not the kind of party I can feel associated with," he said. "I've been a Democrat for 60 years or more. I voted for John F. Kennedy, and I voted for every Democratic presidential candidate."

Dershowitz's comments Sunday came after he told "Talkline with Zev Brenner," shortly after the convention that he's now an independent after becoming "disgusted" by the "anti-Jewish" rhetoric that he saw on display.

Dershowitz has strongly supported former President Donald Trump against the legal charges he's been facing but said Sunday he still hasn't decided if he'll vote for Trump or Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

But he did have strong words against Harris for staying away from her duties to preside over the Senate when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his address to a joint session of Congress this summer.

'"That was a terrible, terrible thing to do," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz also on Sunday discussed the upcoming Trump-Harris debate, and he said he thinks the Democrat nominee will give "standard answers" and be well-rehearsed.

"Her goal is not to lose and to keep her momentum going forward," said Dershowitz. "I think this debate will be quite important, but I think she will give predictable, standard answers."

He added that he'd like to see Harris appear before the Economic Club of New York, like Trump did last week, and answer "tough questions about the economy by economists."

He said that if "I were Trump, I would challenge her to make that kind of appearance because I don't think she's going to be able to answer hard economic questions the way Donald Trump did."​​

