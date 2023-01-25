CNN Poll: 84 Percent Support Special Counsel in Biden Docs Case

Most Americans support the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the controversy involving classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and a former office, according to a new CNN survey.

The results show little partisanship, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 80% of Democrats saying they approve of a special counsel, CNN reported. Overall, 84% approve.

The CNN survey also found that 18% of respondents consider Biden to be blameless in the classified documents controversy, with 81% saying he has at least done something unethical.

The FBI searched Biden's Delaware home Friday and located six items containing classification markings, CBS News reported.

That increased to 25-30 the number of known classified documents found since November, a source told CBS News. The total includes documents found at the Penn Biden Center and the Wilmington house.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special prosecutors in the Biden case and in a case involving documents found at the estate of former President Donald Trump.

The CNN poll found that 67% of Americans consider the discovery of classified documents at Biden's home and former office to be a very serious or somewhat serious problem; 57% say they disapprove of the way the White House has handled the situation.

Unlike the question about a special counsel, other questions resulted in responses that show broad partisanship.

Republicans (85%) and independents (62%) disapprove of how the White House has handled the situation; 74% of Democrats largely approve.

Asked if the finding of classified documents is a serious problem, 89% of Republicans say yes, but just 46% of Democrats agree.

Only 37% of respondents overall say Biden acted illegally, and 44% say he acted unethically but not illegally.

CNN reported that the poll results suggest Biden's job approval rating stands at 45% with a 55% disapproval.

The survey also found that Biden's favorability rating was 40%, with 54% unfavorable. That's about the same as in December (42%-52%).

The CNN survey was conducted Jan. 19-22, with some respondents polled before news broke of additional documents found at Biden's home, and before classified documents were found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.