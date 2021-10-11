Rep. Aderholt to Newsmax: GOP Won't Support Spending Bill No Matter What

It would be very difficult to get Republican support behind a reconciliation budget bill, no matter what the price tag is, because of increases of the debt limit and the spending programs the Biden administration is demanding, Rep. Robert Aderholt said on Newsmax Monday.

"It just falls on deaf ears with the Republicans because I think they understand most Americans also have very great reservations about it," the Alabama Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We could all agree to do something if the Democrats would agree to cut spending and have a mechanism to cut to lower the spending in the future and to do something about the debt as opposed to just going forward and just raising the debt limit without any strings attached."

However, Democrats want to raise the debt limit, said Aderholt, adding that he and other Republicans could possibly get behind plans if they said they would start lowering it, but Democrats want "the sky to be the limit" and that would be a "bad choice for the future and for children."

Aderholt also responded to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said over the weekend that not enough Americans know what's in the bill, but when they find out they support it.

"That's not how we do democracy," said Aderholt. "That's not how we do things here in the United States. We don't say trust me and you'll see what's in it, we vote on it ... we have a very transparent system in this country where people are able to find out if they want to know about what is in a piece of legislation and let their legislators know if this is good or this is bad ... to say that we want to pass it, and then you'll find out what's in it, and then you'll like it, it's just not what the Founding Fathers envisioned over 200 years ago."

Aderholt commented on the Democrats' division on whether to include the Hyde Amendment, a provision that bars federal funds from being used for most abortions, in the spending bill, reports The Hill. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he wants the measure as part of the spending bill, but progressive Democrats want it removed.

Aderholt said its removal would mark a "red line" in the legislation for him and he called on Manchin to hold firm on keeping the funding ban intact.

