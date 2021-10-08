Rep. Beth Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems 'Spending Like Drunk Sailors'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax that the Democrats are ''spending like drunk sailors'' with two massive bills totaling around $5 million to $6 trillion on infrastructure and social reform programs.

''If you think about it, every single time we raised the debt ceiling, it is pushing ... more and more debt on future generations, and it's not addressing the problem,'' Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Friday on ''Spicer & Co.''

''They're spending like drunk sailors, and I apologize to the sailors that are there in your listening group, but it's unfair. They are spending out-of-control amounts. At the same time, they're doing everything they can to squash growth.''

Van Duyne said that to reduce the debt, Congress must reduce spending while increasing economic growth, but the Democrats are doing the reverse.

''I'm calling it ... the 'Biden's Build Back Bureaucracy and Burdens on Working Families Bill.' It is nothing more than an over extension overreach of government control into every aspect of our life,'' she said. ''They want to look at our bank accounts, everybody's bank account over $600. They want to see how you're spending your money, where you're getting your money.

''They want to be able to control what your kids are learning. They want to be able to ban what you put into your body, and every aspect is complete government control, while [by] the same token, they're completely ignoring their most fundamental service to the country, which is to protect our borders.''

The two bills Democrats are trying to get passed include a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that Republicans in the Senate say they will vote for only if the concurrent $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which includes expanded Medicaid and Medicare, universal free prekindergarten, and free tuition at community colleges, is abandoned.

Progressive Democrats, on the other hand, are demanding that both bills get voted on at the same time, so that party's majority can push them through.

Meanwhile, Customs and Border Protection reports that more than 1 million immigrants have crossed the border illegally so far this year because President Joe Biden has reversed many of the actions taken under former President Donald Trump, which reduced illegal crossings.

Van Duyne said that the next Congress, which will take office after the 2022 midterm elections, must make the national debt and spending reductions a priority.

''I think we're going to be prioritizing it very high,'' she said. ''Obviously, it's going to have to be a high priority because we think about the crushing debt that we're putting on, the amazing amount, history-blowing spending that we've seen in the last eight months alone, and it shows no sign of stopping.

''So, once we [Republicans] do get the House back in 2022, it's going to have to be a priority again: decreases [in] spending, and a focus on how we can grow our economy.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here