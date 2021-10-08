Rep. Kat Cammack: 'Sick' of Weak GOP Leadership as Democrats Run 'Lawless'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax that she is ''sick and tired'' of weak GOP leadership not standing up as President Joe Biden and other Democrats seem to run ''lawless.''

''I ran for office because I was sick and tired of weak leadership, of weak Republicans not standing up for our Constitution and our country,'' Cammack said Friday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''No, we do not have the votes, but there is a litany of other things that we can be doing.''

Cammack expressed her frustration at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for giving Democrats a way out of the debt ceiling dilemma by helping them pass a resolution to fund the government through December, effectively taking away Republicans' leverage in trying to block two major Democratic spending bills.

''This latest capitulation on the debt ceiling is lost on me,'' Cammack said. ''Maybe I'm just too blond to figure it out, but I'm not quite sure where he thought it was a win to cave to [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer and the Democrats, which, as you pointed out, they turned around and kicked [Republicans] right in the teeth.''

After McConnell made it possible for the bipartisan vote to punt the debt ceiling increase to December, Schumer, D-N.Y., took to the Senate floor, blasting the GOP for being ''irresponsible'' with its ''brinksmanship'' on the issue.

''Republicans played a risky and partisan game, and I'm glad their brinksmanship did not work,'' Schumer said. ''For the good of America's families, for the good of our economy, Republicans must recognize in the future that they should approach fixing the debt limit in a bipartisan way.''

Schumer's venom was unleashed because the GOP initially told Democrats that they would have to raise the debt limit on their own because they were unilaterally pushing through both the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill full of Democratic wish list items without any Republican votes in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Cammack said, the president continues to ignore a U.S. Supreme Court order to reinstate former President Donald Trump's ''Remain in Mexico'' policy for migrants who have entered the U.S. illegally. The policy would make them stay south of the border until their cases were heard in court.

Biden signed an executive order his first day as president overturning Trump's policy.

In the months since Biden took office, more than 1 million migrants have crossed the southern border illegally, breaking monthly records and topping decades-old records for illegal crossings, according to Customs and Border Protection.

''If this administration will not call it or deem it a crisis, Congress sure as hell will,'' Cammack said. ''This provision includes troops getting sent to the border. So Biden can whine, bitch, moan and complain all he wants.

''But he is going to have to, at some point or another, and of course, his infamous border ''czar,'' Vice President [Kamala] Harris are going to have to come to terms with the fact that Congress has declared this a crisis.''

