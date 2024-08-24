WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Dems Prioritize Abortion Over Border Security

Saturday, 24 August 2024 02:15 PM EDT

Democrats' approach to abortion is "radical" and harmful to the nation's values, said Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas.

"The truth is, they've been radical for a long, long time, and it's been evident now they've taken it to a new level," Weber told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"At the Republican National Committee, we had food trucks. At the DNC [Democratic National Convention], they have Planned Parenthood offering abortions and even vasectomies," he said.

"That is the Democratic Party on full display, killing innocent life with a snap of a finger," he added. 

When asked whether abortion is a central issue for many Democrats, Weber responded, "You hit on a great point. One would think so. They're more focused on killing innocent unborn children than they are protecting Americans from being killed by terrorists coming across our border."

Saturday, 24 August 2024 02:15 PM
