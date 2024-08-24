Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Dems Prioritize Abortion Over Border Security

Democrats' approach to abortion is "radical" and harmful to the nation's values, said Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas.

"The truth is, they've been radical for a long, long time, and it's been evident now they've taken it to a new level," Weber told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"At the Republican National Committee, we had food trucks. At the DNC [Democratic National Convention], they have Planned Parenthood offering abortions and even vasectomies," he said.

"That is the Democratic Party on full display, killing innocent life with a snap of a finger," he added.

When asked whether abortion is a central issue for many Democrats, Weber responded, "You hit on a great point. One would think so. They're more focused on killing innocent unborn children than they are protecting Americans from being killed by terrorists coming across our border."

