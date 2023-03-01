Reps. Bean, Letlow to Newsmax: Parents Deserve National Bill of Rights

Reps. Aaron Bean, R-Fla. and Julia Letlow, R-La., told Newsmax Wednesday night the Parental Bill of Rights unveiled earlier in the day would develop a true partnership between parents and educators.

The bill was authored by Letlow, and had the co-sponsorship of 73 other Republicans, including Bean.

The legislation was unveiled during a ceremony headed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., along with Letlow, Bean, Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

The lawmakers were joined at the Capitol by a group of parents and students.

According to Letlow, the bill has five main pillars:

Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught.

Parents have the right to be heard.

Parents have the right to see the school budget and spending.

Parents have the right to protect their child's privacy.

Parents have the right to be updated regarding any violent activity at schools.

Appearing with Bean on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Letlow said the bill stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic, when many parents were at home while their children were taking classes online.

From there, parents saw what their children were being taught. Letlow said many didn't like it, and when they went in front of school boards to complain, these parents were labeled "domestic terrorists" by the federal government.

"It's crazy to me that in this day and age, we actually have to have a bill that states these rights that parents should have," Letlow said. "That really was the impetus behind authoring this bill, making sure that it's a true partnership between parents and educators and the schools.

"Being a teacher myself, I know that when parents are involved, students succeed, and I don't know a teacher that wouldn't tell you that when parents are involved It's better for everyone," added Letlow.

Bean said it'll be an uphill fight to get this measure passed in Congress. Teacher unions likely could be the biggest opponent to any parental rights bill.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the U.S., said in a Wednesday statement that Speaker McCarthy "is ignoring the needs of our students, as well as the wishes of the vast majority of parents, to appease right-wing billionaires, like Betsy DeVos, who want to drag their political games into our school buildings and onto our campuses."

"Teachers unions love keeping parents in the dark," Bean countered. "… But there's a new day. Congresses is ready to fight, and led by Kevin McCarthy and Julia Letlow, I think we've got a good shot at getting this bill passed."

