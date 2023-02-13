N.C. Lt. Gov. Robinson to Newsmax: Parents Fed Up With 'Educational Cabal'

North Carolina's GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson on Newsmax Monday defended a pending "Parents Bill of Rights" in the state, saying parents have lost patience with the "all-powerful educational cabal."

In an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," Robinson said state legislators "know the pulse of the people out there."

"They've seen across the country, not just in North Carolina … parents have absolutely lost their patience with this all-powerful educational cabal that thinks that they know better than [parents] do," he said. "They want better for their children, and they're demanding better for their children. And we have to deliver."

According to Robinson, schools have "overstepped their bounds greatly."

"We believe that it is important that parents are in charge of their children's educational destiny, and that parents are always in charge of their children's social progress," he said.

"Schools and institutions [are] for learning reading, writing and arithmetic and associated things," he said, noting it's "those things [that] can bring" success in the classroom and into their later careers.

"But the school is not for social engineering," he said. "All too often that's what we see. Any of these interpersonal relationships or things that strike in a personal relationships … these things need to be directed by the parents."

"No secrets need to be held between teachers or administrators or anyone else inside that school," he added. "Full parental involvement always needs to be at the forefront."

Robinson also lamented the "educational bureaucracy has lost its way."

"In North Carolina we spend half of our $26 billion state budget on public education, and right now we are failing to teach our children to read on a grade level," he said.

"The reason why that exists is because, to a large degree, the education bureaucracy — not necessarily teachers, not the parents, not the students — educational bureaucracy has lost its away when it comes to education, and they have forgotten the true mission of education, which to teach children what they need to succeed outside the classroom that starts with reading, writing and arithmetic. It does not start or include social engineering."

