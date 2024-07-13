WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: aaron bean | joe biden | campaign | election

Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Democrat Policies at 'Top of the Ticket'

Saturday, 13 July 2024 11:01 AM EDT

Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Saturday that it doesn't matter "whoever is at the top of the [Democrat] ticket," the policies will remain the same.

Ever since President Joe Biden's shaky and halting debate performance on June 27, Democrats have been scrambling to figure out how to replace Biden with a more viable candidate.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend," Bean said he and other Republicans will remind voters "what it means when you vote for Democrats."

"You vote for an open border, regardless of Joe or whoever's pulling the strings. It is an open border. It is high inflation. It is men in women's locker rooms and competing against women. It is continued student loan giveaways.

"Whoever is at the top of the ticket, that's what you're voting for," he said.

Even though Biden has said repeatedly that he has no intention of dropping out, many members of Congress and the media have floated Vice President Kamela Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom as likely replacements. Bean said even though Harris' "numbers are bad," it ultimately doesn't matter who the Democrats pick.

"Everybody's numbers are bad because people are tired of playing this pretend game. They know good and well that America was much stronger, the economy was better, everybody was doing better than than we're doing right now under, under this current president," Bean said.

Former President Donald Trump "led the way. I think they want success again," he added.

Saturday, 13 July 2024 11:01 AM
