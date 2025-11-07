Tuberville: Mamdani Win Means All-Muslim NYC in 3-4 Years

New York City will be "completely Muslim in three or four years" following democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's mayoral victory earlier this week, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said.

"I'm a traditionalist and, you know, I come up here, 60 votes, hey, that sounds great, but we're in a different country. This is a different time," Tuberville said Friday during an appearance on Steve Bannon's "WarRoom" podcast.

"We just saw what happened in New York. We lost New York. It will be completely Muslim in three or four years. That's what they want. They're gonna have everything free there for them and they're just going to spread throughout the country. We better wake up and smell the roses," he added.

Mamdani, 34, defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, in the New York City mayor's race.

He is the city's first Muslim mayor-elect and the first of South Asian descent.

His agenda includes freezing rents for more than 2 million stabilized tenants, making buses fast and free and delivering universal childcare across the city.

Voter turnout surpassed 2 million, the first time that's happened since 1969, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Early voting turnout also set records.

Many Republicans voiced their criticism of Mamdani before Tuesday's election, including President Donald Trump, who referred to Mamdani as a "communist."

On Election Day, Trump said any Jewish person who votes for Mamdani is "stupid."

Mamdani has criticized the Israeli government.

Tuberville in late October claimed New York City would be brought "all the way down" should Mamdani win.

"We oughta pack him up and send him home," Tuberville told Fox News.

"My God, we do not need that anywhere in this country, especially in New York. You know, it's ― what a great city that was. But he's gonna manage to bring it all the way down.

"You know, we've got a huge problem in this country ... with Sharia law and the Muslims trying to take over all the areas in our country. And so, I hope we wake up and smell the roses," he added.